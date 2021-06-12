MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,930,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Streamline Health Solutions Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.