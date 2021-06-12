384 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $90.09 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.84.
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.