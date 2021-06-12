Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.81 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $171.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $122.83 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.