Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,631 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

