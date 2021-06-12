Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,594,000 after purchasing an additional 306,984 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $4,108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 63,347 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,919,000 after acquiring an additional 400,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,139. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

