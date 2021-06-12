Oxen Market Cap Reaches $56.72 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $56.72 million and approximately $168,090.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,552.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.21 or 0.06770884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.23 or 0.01620808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00453812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00155827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.16 or 0.00689575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.45 or 0.00456931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00358491 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,442,455 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

