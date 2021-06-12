Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,884 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $67.01. 376,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.