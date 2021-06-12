Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Brokerages expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.77. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.