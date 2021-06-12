Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.69 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00010101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057955 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00161583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00196219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.01163586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.17 or 1.00739296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

