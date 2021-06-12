MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,935 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.