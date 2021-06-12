MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Rimini Street at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307. 61.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMNI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $628.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

