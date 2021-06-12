MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,301 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,521 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $62.63 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

