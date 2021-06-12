RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Shares Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of RedBall Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,875,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

