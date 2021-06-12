MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $745,000 in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $168,000.

Shares of MACAU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

