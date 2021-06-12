Sei Investments Co. Purchases 118,263 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 381.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,263 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $34,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.21.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250 over the last three months.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $240.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

