Sciencast Management LP Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.