Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2,237.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

