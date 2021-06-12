UBS Group AG Has $37.89 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,025,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $37,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

