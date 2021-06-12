Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,997,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,700,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

