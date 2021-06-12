Searle & CO. Has $217,000 Position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Searle & CO. lowered its position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vasta Platform by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,874 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTA stock remained flat at $$8.86 during trading hours on Friday. 29,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,707. Vasta Platform Limited has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSTA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

