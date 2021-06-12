$319.58 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce sales of $319.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.20 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 141,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.80. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 32,136 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $14,268,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.