MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 63,900 Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Gemini Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,764,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GMTX opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.69. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

