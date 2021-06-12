Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.28 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

