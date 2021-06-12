Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 106.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

PII traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.01. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

