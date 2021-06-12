Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ABB by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $34.55. 987,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,721. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

