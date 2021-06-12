Financial Life Advisors Has $4.75 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Life Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. 4,867,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

