Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 872,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.06. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.