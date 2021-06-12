Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.96. 7,389,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.09. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

