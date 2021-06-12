Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $202.81. 1,696,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,465. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.74. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

