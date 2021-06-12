Financial Life Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,748. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

