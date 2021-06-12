Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Adobe by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

ADBE stock opened at $541.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $395.41 and a 1-year high of $541.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.80. The company has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

