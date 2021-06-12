Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,199 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

