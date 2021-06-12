Short Interest in Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Grows By 313.2%

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 313.2% from the May 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAPX remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 36,159,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,772,654. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

