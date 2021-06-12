JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,751,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,735,872 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $558,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 207.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crown by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63,843 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 419.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $101.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.