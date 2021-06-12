Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 849.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $484,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,054 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Tapestry by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,048 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.