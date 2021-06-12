ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

ViacomCBS has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $42.35 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

