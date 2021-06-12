Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Rises By 338.9%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLOK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 78,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27. Cipherloc has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.