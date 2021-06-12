Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 181,910 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Twitter worth $40,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Twitter stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.39. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.