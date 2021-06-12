Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,922,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE MOH opened at $248.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.26. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.