Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,226 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,301,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 103,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 78,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of MU stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

