CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $83.27 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,019,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,703 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $83,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter.

AMJ opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,737,160.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,365,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,678,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472 in the last quarter.

