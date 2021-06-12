CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 69,492 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,492 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.34% of Euronet Worldwide worth $98,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,512,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 203,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93,229 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

EEFT stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -577.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.68.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

