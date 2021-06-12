Analysts Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) PT at $38.00

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MP stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 2,421,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.55. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,572,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

