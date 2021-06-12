Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SMMNY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. 26,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,260. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

