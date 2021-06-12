Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €6.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.97 ($8.19).

AT1 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Aroundtown stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €7.07 ($8.32). The company had a trading volume of 1,617,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.58. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €6.96 ($8.19). The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

