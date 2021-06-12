Italo (XTA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $106.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $31,977.05 and approximately $106.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058050 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00162938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00196228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.37 or 0.01182209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,812.46 or 1.00238489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

