Kleros (PNK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.65 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $82.59 million and $2.65 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00490066 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

