ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $697.03 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $704.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $651.66. The company has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

