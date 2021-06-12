iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after buying an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,172,000.

IWB stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $163.99 and a one year high of $239.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

