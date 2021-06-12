Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 148.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $317,186,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

